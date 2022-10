The Eagles traveled up north to take on the Lubbock Cooper Pirates in week three of district play.

Abilene High took the lead in the first quarter on a safety, after Cooper snapped the ball over the punter’s head and the Eagles scoop and scored for a 2-0 lead early. The Eagles led the game until there was 45 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Eagles fell to the Pirates, 11-8.

Abilene High hosts the Lubbock Coronado Mustangs next week.