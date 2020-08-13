Stennett era begins in Cisco

It’s a new era here at Cisco as the Loboes are turning the page from legendary Head Coach Brent West, who retired in the offseason, giving way to his colleague Kevin Stennett who graduated from Cisco in 2003 and joined the coaching staff in 2008. On top of that, the Cisco Loboes are also dropping down a classification to Class 2A. Remember, they went 11-2 last season. So, Class 2A, you better watch out.

Head Coach Kevin Stennett said, “The kids have really done a great job and matured. We’ve put a lot of pressure on them during this whole quarantine, three months and expecting them to work out on their own and take care of all that. They’ve really matured and we’re excited right now.”

Stephen Bird said, “I think we should have a little bit more of an advantage compared to 3A but we’re still going to treat every team the same.”

While the transition from West to Stennett may seem like a big change, a lot of what Stennett has learned came from his time working under West and plans on keeping the winning tradition alive here in Cisco.

Stennett said, “I was around Coach West for 12 years on his staff and every year learned something different. I just kind of mirrored the way that he treats kids and how he runs the program and that’s exactly what I’m trying to do.”

Bird said, “It’s fun, he’s a good guy, he’s a smart coach, he knows what he’s doing. He just wants us to have fun and be the best we can be. There haven’t been too many adjustments, pretty much the same style of offense. We’re throwing a little more.”

Stennett said, “I wouldn’t expect to see anything different. Hopefully, it’s the same Cisco team that you see that plays physical and flies around and gets to the football.”

Game one of the Kevin Stennett era begins right here at Chesley Field Week One Friday August the 28th against Clyde.