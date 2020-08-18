Stephen Jones says contract situation won’t distract Dak

If there is anyone on your football team, you want to be happy… it is your quarterback. goes without saying. So why am I saying it? He is the most important player on the field since the Cowboys opened negotiations with Dak Prescott. They have signed, among others, La’El Collins, Jaylon Smith, Zeke Elliott, and Amari Cooper the elephant in the room. As Stephen Jones once described it, is Dak, and the elephant doesn’t have a long-term contract.

Jones said, “You know, I’ve never seen anything shake that. And certainly, that’s why we think so much of it. And he’s totally focused on the task at hand, which is trying to win a championship for the Dallas Cowboys. And I have no concerns that, you know, this contract’s a distraction to him. I know he feels you know, he stated, you know, that he feels confident, just as Jerry and I do. That will ultimately get this contract situation put to bed.”

Trying to get this contract situation put to bed has been a little bit like trying to get your two-year-old to fall asleep. It has taken a long time.