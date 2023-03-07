The ACU Wildcats started spring football practice on Monday, and they have a new offensive coordinator.

Sources tell Bigcountryhomepage.com Sports, Lee was relieved of his duties in January.

The Wildcats were 7-4 in Lee’s one and only season as the offensive coordinator. Offensively, ACU ranked 5th in the Western Athletic Conference with 27 points per game and fifth in total yards.

Offensive line coach Ryan Pugh is the new offensive coordinator. This is Pugh’s first time to lead an offense as the coordinator.

ACU continues spring football through April 15th, when they are scheduled to play the Spring Game at Wildcat Stadium.