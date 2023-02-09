Hardin-Simmons senior forward Steven Quinn says he was never the biggest fan of sports, but once he got into basketball it just came naturally.

“I got into basketball watching my little brother play basketball actually, said Steven Quinn. I wasn’t too really into sports when I was younger and didn’t start playing until I was in middle school.”

After five seasons at HSU, including the COVID year that allowed an extra season of eligibility, Quinn skills on and off the court evolved.

“Steve he’s goofy you know, I love playing with Steve. He’s always working hard and doing whatever Steve does so a lot of people look up to him of course,” said Will Bartoszek.

“Yea he’s matured a little bit over the last five years, but I mean he’s grown. Gotten bigger and stronger and the experience that he’s had playing in big games and knowing to ride those tough games and be prepared for the next one, he provides that for our team,” said head coach Matt Brackett.

Currently Quinn is the second all-time leading scorer at Hardin-Simmons. Fifth year head coach Brackett says he’s a man of few words, but his leadership is evident on the floor.

“He’s very unselfish. I’ve spent five years trying to get this guy to shoot the ball more and he just wants to make the right play. He’s very unselfish, he doesn’t care about any of the records or anything like that, he just wants to win. Love coaching him,” said coach Brackett.

Quinn’s experience is the primary drive for his success.

“He’s not a big talker but he leads by example. He’s always in the gym, he’s always working, guys look up to him. So, he’s been a great leader for our program,” said coach.

“I’m kind of used to it now. I think I’ve been in that position I want to say since my sophomore or junior year. So, it’s not really that much because I’m not really a vocal person, I pretty much lead on the court by example,” said Quinn.

Quinn plans to hang up his jersey after the season is over and eventually become a coach or own a recreational center.