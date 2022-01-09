Steven Thrash returns to ACU to lead wide receivers

ABILENE – The ACU football program announced on Sunday afternoon the addition of Steven Thrash to the staff as wide receivers coach. Thrash has spent the last five seasons as an assistant for a highly successful Mary Hardin-Baylor program who is coming off a 15-0 season and a Stagg Bowl Championship.

“I am very thankful for Coach Patterson giving me an opportunity to be a part of his staff at Abilene Christian. I am so impressed with the staff he has put together, and I cannot wait to meet the team and get to work,” Thrash said. “My family and I are very excited to be returning to Abilene and to be a part of this great community.”

No stranger to the Big Country, Thrash served on ACU’s staff previously, spending three years as the Wildcats’ passing game coordinator after coaching tight ends in 2013. Thrash has also had stints at Texas A&M-Kingsville, where he coached a Lone Star Conference Wide Receiver of the Year, and Northeastern Oklahoma Junior College, where he guided a pair of freshman to All-Conference honors.



At UMHB, Thrash has coached a pair of all-Americans in Bryce Wilkerson (2017) and Aaron Sims (2018) and Stagg Bowl Most Outstanding Player Thomas Josey (2018). His receivers have also set new school records for receptions in a season, receiving yards in a season and receiving touchdowns in a season.

“Steven brings a wealth of knowledge to the wide receiver position, and he does a great job recruiting and developing young men,” head coach Keith Patterson said. “He will be an instrumental part of our staff, and we are excited to welcome Steven back to ACU.”



A 2010 graduate of Texas Lutheran University, Thrash was a four-year letter winner and a three-year starter at wide receiver for the Bulldogs. Thrash was an All-American player at TLU, finishing his career as the school’s Division III era leader in career receptions.