Stone Earle earns starting quarterback job for ACU

A quarterback battle was one of the top priorties for head coach Adam Dorrel at ACU since spring football started back in March.

Would red-shirt freshman Stone Earle or returning starter Peyton Mansell be the starting quarterback?

The answer came on Wednesday. Stone Earle is the new starting quarterback for the Wildcats.

The last time anyone in Abilene saw him play he led Birdville High School over Cooper in the playoffs in 2018.

Now, he’s getting ready to lead the Wildcats on the field against SMU.

Dorrel says, “Stone Earle is going to be our starting quarterback. It was a very close battle. I mean, it was very close. The last scrimmage, Stone played better and graded out better. If you look at that, and his body of work was better. Stone does some things better than Peyton and vice versa. There’s a plan to utilize both of their skill sets in the future, and I am excited about what they are both doing.”

Earle has his hands full in his first game.

The Wildcats play SMU, who was 7-3 in 2020.

The game is in Dallas at 6 p.m. at Ford Stadium.