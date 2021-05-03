Strong district helps Wylie prepare for Class 5A postseason

The regular season is over, and now the Wylie Bulldogs ended up finishing the 2021 regular season in second place and are ranked 18th in the state.

District 4-5A was one of the toughest Class 5A districts in Texas with Lubbock Cooper ranked in the top five all season, and Lubbock Coronado was in the top twenty-five all year.

It was a long, hard road to the playoffs, but the Bulldogs believe are better for it.

Grant Martin said, “It provided a tremendous test for us whether we came out on top or whether we lost. I think it provided us a sense of reality of how things are going to be in the playoffs, how we have to fight over and over and over to make things happen. I think moving forward that’s got to help us out.”

Dash Albus said, “We had a tough district. We aren’t going to sugar coat that. Knowing going into games that every game is a grind, that really prepares us for what playoffs are going to bring. It’s not going to be easy.”

The Bulldogs start their playoff run on Friday.

They take on Plainview in Lamesa.

The Bulldogs and Bulldogs play two games on Friday.

Game 1 starts at 1 p.m.