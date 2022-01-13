Strong shooting soars McMurry War Hawks past Sul Ross State, 95-84

ALPINE, Texas – McMurry Men’s Basketball had one of its best offensive games of the season Thursday, using a high-octane attack to down Sul Ross State 95-84 for an American Southwest Conference road win in Alpine, Texas.

The War Hawks (5-8, 3-5 ASC) had season-high totals in field goals made, three-pointers made and assists, while also going above 50 percent shooting for the second time this season.

The game had 14 lead changes, but McMurry took over the final four minutes. Following a three-pointer with exactly 4:00 remaining, Sul Ross State (5-10, 2-8 ASC) called a quick timeout to regroup. From there, McMurry pulled away with a few layups, a clutch triple from Matt Pena and 7-10 shooting at the free throw line.

The sophomore tandem of CJ LeBlanc and Michael Imariagbe had fantastic nights, the latter of which scored a season-high 25 points with 15 rebounds for the double-double. Imariagbe finished 12-18 from the field, including three slam dunks, while recording a pair of impactful blocks defensively.

LeBlanc and Pena led the attack behind the arc with seven combined three-pointers, as McMurry finished 11-30 behind the arc for 36.7 percent. Elias Garcia, Remy Minor, Aaron Ramos and Imariagbe each had one triple.

Making his first appearance in over a month, Pena had a huge impact with 14 points. Garcia added 11 points, followed by Minor with nine and Colby Cork with seven. In total, McMurry shot 38-74 for 51.4 percent shooting, including 54.1 percent in the second half.

McMurry dominated the battle in the paint, outscoring the Lobos 46-28. The War Hawks also had a 46-36 advantage on the boards.

The War Hawks will look for the weekly sweep on Saturday at Howard Payne. Tipoff from Brownwood, Texas is set for 3 p.m.