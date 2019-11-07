Success in Hawley is a team effort

The Hawley Bearcats are just a couple of days from their showdown with the Ozona Lions for the District 3-2A Division I championship.

The Bearcats first team defense is being really stingy, and they boast one of the best offenses in the area and the state.

The Bearcats’ success this year is a team effort and it all start on the offensive and defensive lines.

Head Coach Mitch Ables said, “It all starts up front, we’re pretty good up front. Those guys are playing assignment football, some of it is learning on the fly, people are doing a lot of things to us and those guys are doing a really good job controlling the line of scrimmage right now.”

Xavier Rodela said, “It helps when you have guys like Colton, a big line, Robert, everybody, a good solid defense. The defense is coming around, it’s crazy to look back on it but you can’t dwell on those things. You’ve got to keep working forward, we’ve got a big goal and I think everybody knows what that is.”

Hawley and Ozona meet in Ozona on Friday night.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m.