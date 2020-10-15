Sweetwater finds momentum after big Greenwood win in overtime

The Sweetwater Mustangs turned in a hard fought victory over Midland Greenwood Friday night in what was an incredible 36-30 overtime victory. Quarterback Leo Holsey capped off the win with a three-yard touchdown run in overtime. Now with two district wins, the Mustangs look to meet their goal and take the district title while also keeping the good vibes going in practice.

Head Coach Ben McGehee said, “I think the energy’s up, the kids are excited and fired up for another opportunity to get better on Friday night.”

Junior Leo Holsey said, “We’re super excited to finish the year strong. We got Pecos and we gotta just execute on Friday and come out with the win.”

The Sweetwater defense gave up 30 points against Midland Greenwood Friday night, however, if you’re just a casual fan or just checked the score in that one, it’s not enough to know what exactly happened in that game. Remember, they fell on a fumble for a touchdown in the first quarter, coming out of halftime they scored a pick six, more points on the board and they had a huge 4th and 2 stop in overtime to eventually win the game. Can’t ask much more from your defense and although there’s always more room for improvement, this team is happy with where they’re at defensively at this point in the season.

Senior Logan Cornutt said, “Last week we just came out and showed everybody that we’re better than what we were last week and we’ve grown up and we’ve gotten better, and we’re gonna work harder and we’re gonna be the district champions.”

McGehee said, “When our offense was struggling in the red zone, our defense was picking us up and that’s what a good team does, they’re always able to compliment each other in those areas. So, I’m just super proud of how the way our kids played, the effort that they gave. Up front defensively, I thought we did a great job.”

Sweetwater looks to keep up their success as they take on Pecos in a district matchup this Friday on the road. Kickoff is at 7:00.