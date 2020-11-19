Sweetwater happy to snap 3-year playoff winless streak

The Sweetwater Mustangs are headed to Stephenville to continue their postseason in Class 4A Division II.

They won their eighth straight game in the Bi-district round, but more importantly, it was their first playoff win since 2017.

It’s been a long drought, and the Mustangs are glad it’s over.

Darian Carr said, “It feels good knowing that we have another game coming up and being able to get ready for this one. It’s gonna be a tough one.”

Head Coach Ben McGehee said, “Oh it was big, big for our kids to get that momentum going into round two and we had only played one game prior to last week in a three week span. We were a little sloppy at times in the first half, but got it cleaned up and I thought in the second half we really started to look like ourselves.”

The Sweetwater Mustangs take on Celina tomorrow night at Tarleton State.

The winner is the Area champion. That game kicks at 7 p.m.