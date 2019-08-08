Sweetwater is ready to bounce back after difficult 2018

The Sweetwater Mustangs are coming off of an uncharacteristic season in which they went 1-9. However, with a youthful team like the Mustangs had, it’s understandable that it would take some time to hit their stride.

Head Coach Ben McGehee said, “We were really young last year, started six freshman on varsity which is a big step from 8th grade football to varsity football, something you don’t ever want to do and something we were forced to do. We dealt with some injuries as well on top of that and led us to having some inexperience on the field. Our team had a lot of growth from Week 1 to Week 10, we were in a lot of games, this year we’ve got to find a way to win those.”

This time around with two-a-days, the Mustangs are clicking and are taking the mistakes they made in 2018 and are working to correct them now prior to the season.

McGehee said, “I think this group has kind of molded together a bit, had a good summer, the personalities really fit each other.

Tyler Warner said, “It’s pretty much bonding, everyone’s bonding together really well. Everyone is getting really excited, everybody’s getting their heads up instead of not looking back on last year’s season. We’re trying to make this season the best one.”

Andres Neri said, “Effort was a little bit on the downside, we needed to get everybody together. This year we are definitely bonding very well, we’re coming together, we’re showing each other how to be physical and definitely we are going to hit you in the mouth this year.”

The Mustangs have a tough opening act to start the year when they take on the Cisco Loboes at the Mustang Bowl August 30th.