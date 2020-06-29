Sweetwater lays new turf, in process of completing track

For the Sweetwater Mustangs, the 2020 football season will have a slightly different look with fresh new turf.

The turf was laid in the offseason and is intended to bring the temperature on the field down by double-digits from what it was previously.

The school is also updating their track which is set to be completed this week.

Sweetwater Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Ben McGehee said, “We got to talking a little bit about some of the research and stuff that we had been doing on the turf and it was past the warranty time. We really got it passed by our school board at that point in time when we had an interim in here and we did a combo. We did the track and field area and the turf together and their just about to paint and stripe our track this week which will be a really nice addition for our students and for our community who use that track quite a bit. You want your place to be nice, you want your athletes and your town to be proud of it, and what it looks like and be a place that people want to come to.”

The Sweetwater Mustangs are set to kick the 2020 season off August 28th at home against Stephenville.