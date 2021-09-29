Sweetwater Mustangs gaining ground after slow start

The Sweetwater Mustangs are sitting at 2-3 on the young season, and with district play on the horizon the Mustangs are starting to gain momentum.

In Head Coach Russell Lucas’s first season leading the Mustangs, his team got off to 0-2 start after tough losses to Stephenville and Jim Ned.

Despite not coming out the gate the way they would have liked, the Mustangs have won two of their last three games, and the players are becoming more comfortable with their new head coach.

“We gotta get to know each other better ya know and I think he’s making it a little better every week with team bonding. We come out here and he tells us to just give our full effort even if we don’t know cause he’s a new coach to just leave it out here on the field,” said Leo Holsey.

“I mean, he’s a great guy. He loves god and so that really connects with me personally. I know a lot of the team is starting to go to church more we’re all connecting through Christ and that’s always a good sign,” said Jackson Dodd.

“This is a great community to coach football in, ya know, they love football and so being the football coach here is really, really a dream job ya know because they expect football to be good, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” said Head Coach Russell Lucas.

In week six, the Sweetwater Mustangs are hosting the Eastland Mavericks in the Mustang Bowl.