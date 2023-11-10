SWEETWATER, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Sweetwater Mustangs advanced to the second round after a dramatic one-point victory against the Godley Wildcats.

After Sweetwater received the kickoff, it took junior Korda Moore less than two minutes before reaching the endzone. It took Godley quarterback Wyatt Burke the same amount of time to rush for six points. After four minutes of first-quarter action, both teams had touchdowns on their opening drives.

That would continue until the fourth quarter. The Mustangs took a 35-34 lead with eight minutes left. The team successfully hung on, and their season continues.