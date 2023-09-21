SWEETWATER, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Sweetwater Mustangs are one of seven undefeated teams in the Big Country.

The Mustangs are the only on of those seven with a freshman quarterback taking the snaps on offense.

Caiden Ortiz is showing folks that a freshman can get the job done.

He is averaging almost 20 yards per completion with 758 yards through the air and nine touchdown passes.

Head coach Russell Lucas said, “He’s pretty mature for a 14 year-old freshman. We’ve been very impressed, we saw him at 7-on-7 this Summer, we watched him as a junior high kid, and he’s had a good start. He’s got good people around him you know his offensive lineman has done a good job protecting him, he’s got great receivers, good running backs, we can run the ball. So, all that takes pressure off of him and we’re real proud of him.”

“I can tell everybody what they’re suppose to do and just lead the offense, manage the offense,” said quarterback Caiden Ortiz. “I feel like that’s what I can bring to the table.”

Korda Moore said, “He can run the ball, he can throw it, like he can just destroy any team by throwing the ball. Last year we didn’t throw it as well, but he’s just like woah, they got a team that can throw now.”

Ortiz and the rest of the Mustangs continue non-district play at home on Friday.

The undefeated Clyde Bulldogs come to town on Fridat at 7 p.m.