Tadlock credits players for 2019 success

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are headed to the College World Series in Omaha for the fourth time in the last six years.

The Raiders punched their ticket by winning Game 3 over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Super Regionals.

A lot of people want to give the credit to head coach Tim Tadlock, but Tadlock says the players have to play for the coaches to be any good.

Tadlock said, “We can make the lineup out and make some moves as far as offensively if you need to, applying some pressure. If the game tells you to change pitchers, be ready to do that, maybe give a pitcher a breather every now and then. Other than that, I trust these guys to go out and play like if I ask you to turn off that light switch over there, I’m pretty sure you can get it done. We have a bunch of guys that prepare and there’s a lot of trust there.”

The Raiders open the College World Series against unseeded Michigan to start things.

The Wolverines upset top-seeded UCLA in the Supers.