The ACU men are in Las Vegas this week for the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament.

The Wildcats enter the tournament as the sixth seed, and they are as hot as any team in the WAC with eight wins in their last ten games.

When ACU was in the Southland Conference, they just bussed to the conference tournament in Katy.

Now, they fly to Vegas, of all cities.

It’s Sin City with all of it’s distractions.

Trouble could come calling, but head coach Brette Tanner isn’t concerned.

Tanner said, “It’s a little different getting here. I wanted to make sure that we got here a couple of days early because of the time difference because we are playing at 10:30 p.m. at home on Wednesday. I wanted to make sure that we got here to get acclimated. We are in a different time zone. We had to fly. We are staying in a casino hotel which is different, too. There’s a lot of distractions here. I’m not really worried about, honestly. We, not that anybody else doesn’t, I trust our guys. We have a great group of kids. Our program is built on culture.”

The Wildcats earned a bye to the second round of the tournament.

They play the winner of the first round game between Utah Valley and Chicago State.

ACU was 2-0 against those teams this season.