Tanner Wright, a former HSU and McMurry athlete, named to USA Paralympic Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Former Hardin-Simmons’ and McMurry track and field standout Tanner Wright has been named to the 2020 (21) USA Paralympic team.

This is Wright’s Paralympic debut, but he has run in international events for Team USA. He put up qualifying marks in the 100, 400 and long jump at the team trials and his events have yet to be determined.

Wright competed for the Cowboys and is currently a graduate assistant for the program.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games was scheduled for last summer and will now be August 24 – Sept. 5. NBC will broadcast over 1,200 hours of the Paralympic games across its platforms.

