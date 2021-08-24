Hardin-Simmons graduate set for 2020 Paralympic Games

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ graduate Tanner Wright will represent Team USA in the 2020 Paralympic Games beginning on Thursday evening in Tokyo.

Wright will be competing in the 100 and 400 meters. The 100 begins with heats at 11:11 CST on Thursday and the coverage will be on NBCSN. The 100 final will be on Friday at 5:30 a.m. CST.

The 400 meters prelims will be on Sept 2 at 8:30 p.m. and the final will be at Sept. 4 at 7 a.m.

Wright, a graduate assistant with the HSU track and field, has been training for the Paralympics for a while and qualified for the team back in June.

“This is what we have been working for and training for so it was a big relief when I made the team,” said Wright. “Now to get to represent my country in the Paralympics it’s a huge blessing and I just want to inspire everyone out there that you can do whatever you put your mind to. There is no limit to what you can accomplish.”

All track events are being televised on NBCSN, but may also be part of the NBC coverage as well.