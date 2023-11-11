After both teams scored touchdowns on their opening drives, Abilene Christian outscored Tarleton by 16 points in the second quarter and entered halftime with a 23-14 advantage.

However, the fourth quarter was a massive turning point. A Wildcat touchdown with 14:57 left in the contest made it 30-14. That would be ACU’s final score.

On three consecutive possessions, the Tarleton State Texans exploded with a field goal and two touchdowns. The Wildcats couldn’t respond, and after punting with 5:44 left, the hope of getting one last drive vanished. The Texans collected multiple first downs to kill the game.

The loss makes ACU’s record 5-5 in the regular season and 3-3 in the United Athletic Conference. The Wildcats travel to College Station to wrap up their season at Texas A&M.