The Abilene High Eagles (1-0) went up north to take on the Amarillo Tascosa Rebels (1-0). The Rebels won 36-14.

Tayden Barnes had four touchdowns with 186 yards rushing for the Rebels to be the star of the show.

Tascosa dominated the game defensively. Abilene High managed just four first downs in the first half, while the Rebels built a 29-7 lead at halftime.

Abilene High’s only touchdown in the first half, was on a fumble recovery touchdown by Dre Abril. Their only offensive touchdown came late in the 4th quarter to Tray Simpson.

Up next: Abilene High hosts the Amarillo Caprock Longhorns who are 1-1 in district play.