Tascosa tops Abilene High 13-7

August 31, 2018 - The Abilene Eagles dropped the opener of their 2018 season on the road against Amarillo Tascosa, 13-7.

The Eagles had a last-second prayer that was left unanswered when the had the ball in the final 45 seconds of regulation but could not successfully find the end zone.

The game was tied a 7 through the 1st Quarter of play when AHS QB Eric Abbe rushed for a touchdown but would leave the game due to injury.

In the 2nd Quarter, Tascosa turned on the jets as Joseph Plunk found Brandon White for a touchdown pass to put up double-digit points.

Both defenses were stout and the AHS offense could not solve the Rebels schemes as they fell in defeat after being held scoreless the final three quarters.

The Eagles look to rebound with another road game September 7th against Midland Lee.