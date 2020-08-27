Tate Yardley brings 90 mph fastball to quarterback position for Jim Ned

The Jim Ned Indians it seems like every year produce high quality talent and expect the same here in 2020.

You have Xavier Wishert, the running back here for the Indians, and sharing the backfield with him is a brand new quarterback, Tate Yardley, who has an absolute cannon. He throws 90 miles per hour in baseball and now he’s trying to transfer that to the football field.

Coach Fanning explains how he’s excited about his quarterback and, while the experience may not necessarily be there, he has high expectations moving forward.

Head Coach Matt Fanning said, “He has a tremendous arm talent, he’s a 90 mile per hour pitcher, he’s a guy who can put the ball in all kind of spots across the field and he’s got really good vision. He’s inexperienced at the varsity level so there are going to be some growing pains with him. We’re not going to reel him in too much where we make him uncomfortable where he’s afraid to go ahead and take a shot. We’re going to allow him to do those things and there’s going to be some mistakes that happen and growing pains. We’re anticipating that and Tate knows that but I’m really pleased with his progress to this point.”

Tate Yardley said, “I’ve really just tried to prepare for this week, trying to get everybody prepared to get ready for this week. Do our best, try to go out there and win Friday night. Every scout team, every team session we just try to do our best and try to make everything good.”

The Jim Ned Indians have a very tough opening task this week on Friday when they take on the Ballinger Bearcats right here in Tuscola.