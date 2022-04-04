Taylor Hearn is the Texas Rangers’ announced starting pitcher for the home opener in Arlington.

The lefty grew up a Rangers fan outside of the Metroplex in Royse City.

His journey from the draft to starting pitcher in the big leagues took six years, and he looking forward to take the hill.

Hearn said the best part was telling his family.

Hearn said, “It’s huge! Mom, Dad, my sister, everybody was emotional. They enjoyed it though. I’m thankful. Mom wasn’t expecting it, so she was the one that got a little bit more emotional, but that’s part of it. Aren’t all mom’s like that?”

Moms are definitely like that.

Hearn faces the Colorado Rockies in the Rangers home opener on April 11.

Jon Gray is the Rangers starter on Opening Day in Toronto.