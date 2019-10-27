TDs by James and dual-threat Davis seal OT upset of Nicholls, 37-31

THIBODAUX, LOUISIANA – Tracy James and Sema’J Davis ran for two touchdowns each and Abilene Christian University upset No. 15 Nicholls 37-31 in overtime to spoil the Colonels’ Homecoming in a Southland Conference battle of dual-threat quarterbacks on Saturday afternoon in John L. Guidry Stadium.

The Wildcats (5-4, 4-3) won their third straight game and first on the road this season, knocking off the defending league champs and preserving its own playoff hopes. James ran for a TD on the final play of the first half and the game. Abilene Christian handed Nicholls one of its only two league losses in 2018, and repeated its mastery in 2019.

James – a senior running back who entered the game ranked second in the nation (FCS) in scoring – ran 5 yards for the deciding score after Nicholls had rallied from a pair of 10-point second-half deficits to tie the score at 31 with 19 seconds left.

He was not his team’s leading rusher, however. That honor went to Davis, the dynamic sophomore Wildcat signal-caller who ran 19 times for 146 yards and two scores while sharing time at quarterback Saturday afternoon with junior Luke Anthony. Davis eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the second time this season in pacing a Wildcat rushing attack that rolled up 282 yards on the ground and 472 overall.

ACU is open next week before hosting Sam Houston State on Nov. 9 at Wildcat Stadium, with kickoff at 3 p.m. Two of the Wildcats’ next three games are at home on Anthony Field.