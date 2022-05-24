The Wylie baseball program is known for excellence, and that excellence is on display again this year.

The Bulldogs are in the fourth round of the Class 5A playoffs for the second straight year.

Head coach Grant Martin’s team is rolling with 16 wins in the last 18 games, and the players say the team first approach is making all of the difference.

Trey Gomez said, “It’s a good feeling. We are in our grove right now. We are just feeling it. The team is working well together. It’s just a good thing we got going right now. Every guy on our team is a dude. They can all play, and we do it for each other.”

Brooks Gay said, “We play a lot of selfless baseball. Hit a ground ball when you have a guy at third base with less than two outs when you need to score a run. We do that a lot. Obviously, what you want to do when you play with a team is play as a team. I think everyone knew we had to buy in because that’s what it was going to take to have success this year.”

The Bulldogs take on Aledo starting on Thursday in the regional semifinals.

Aledo knocked Wylie out of the playoffs last year in this round.

Game 1 is Thursday in Weatherford at 6 p.m.

Game 2 is Friday at ACU at 1 p.m.

Game 3 is Saturday at 5 p.m. in Iowa Park.