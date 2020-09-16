Team chemistry is the key to Anson’s fast start

The Anson Tigers are one of the handful of undefeated teams in the Big Country this year.

The Tigers lost star quarterback Drew Hagler to graduation heading into the 2020 season, and they are a little beat up right now.

No worries, though. Head coach Chris Hagler’s team is battling.

The offense is on another level.

The Tigers are averaging 39 points each game.

So, why the success?

Look off the field for the answers.

Hagler said, “I tell you what, team chemistry, all the kids have been working hard together and they just seem a little more relaxed as we’ve gotten going. It’s nice to get three wins under your belt. They weren’t pretty at all times but we somehow found a way to win. We’ve taken care of the football, we haven’t turned it over too many times. There’s been a couple mistakes but nothing that we can’t correct.”

Dylyn Pyle said, “The team chemistry, the bond with all of the guys, and the connections has just been great and I think that’s what really helped us if anything. It’s the next man up, you always stay with them. Family is family, we’re all brothers here.”

It doesn’t get easier this week.

The Tigers travel to Hamlin to face the top-ranked Pied Pipers on Friday night.