Team mentality drives Lady Eagles’ success

The Abilene High Lady Eagles are still alive in the second round for the first time in 14 years.

The seniors on this team were 4 years old that last time this happened.

So, why is this the team that’s getting it done? 

It’s usually a coach or a star player that create history, but the Lady Eagles say they are winning because they are a team and they work together.

Alyssa Washington said, “We have 3 captains, 2 juniors and 1 senior, and they are very encouraging and they lead us by example. I would say we’re scrappy because we’re underdogs in the district and we surprised a lot of people this year with our bats are and our team. “

Kaylen Washington said, “We’re all in it and we’re focused on this and we just keep working hard. I think we are playing our best and I think our best is always as a team. We’re going go with a bang and we’re going to ball out all the way through and we’re going to win and we’re going to work together as a team the whole time. “

The Lady Eagles second round series with El Paso Coronado is set.

Game one is on Friday night at 5:30. Game two is Saturday at 10 am. All three games are at the Ratliff Complex in Odessa.

