Tech preparing for Michigan in the CWS

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are on the eve of starting their fourth trip to Omaha in six years.

The Raiders were pushed to the brink in the Super Regionals by conference rival Oklahoma State, and unseeded Michigan is next.

Tech played Michigan in the regular season and swept the Wolverines.

That, however, is no indicator of how tomorrow’s game will go.

“Just like anybody, sometimes you aren’t playing your best at the beginning of the year. Now, they really are,” Brian Klein said. “They beat the number one team in a three-game series. It’s going to be a completely different game. They are playing really well.”

“It’s actually pretty nice. We have stuff on them different than just film. We know how they actually are in the field,” Micah Dallas said. “This team is a really hot team, and they’re definitely going to be a tough challenge out there.”

The Red Raiders and the Wolverines start the College World Series tomorrow at 2 pm in Omaha.