Tennis sweeps first set of Southland POT

FRISCO, Texas – Abilene Christian seniors Jonathan Sheehy and Sarah Adams Tuesday were announced as the Southland Conference Men’s and Women’s Tennis Players of the Week.



Ranked No. 77 nationally heading into the spring season, Sheehy was a perfect 4-0 last week as the Wildcats split their matches with a 7-0 win over UTRGV and a tight 4-3 road loss to Texas Tech. ACU (1-3) is idle this week and returns to action with a pair of home matches against Prairie View A&M and Oral Roberts on Jan. 31.



It was also a 1-1 week for the Wildcat women after a 6-1 loss to SMU and a 7-0 win over UTRGV. Senior Sarah Adams went 3-1 on the week with a pair of singles wins and a commanding 6-1 doubles victory against the Vaqueros. ACU (1-3) is off for the rest of January before traveling to El Paso for a duel with UTEP at noon on February 1.



Men’s Tennis Player of the Week – Jonathan Sheehy – Sr. – Arlington, Texas

Sheehy’s flawless week was headlined by an upset of No. 69 Ilgiz Valiev in straight sets to give the Wildcats a 2-0 advantage against the Red Raiders. Sheehy and partner Jackson Fine took down Texas Tech’s top-line pair 6-3 to help ACU clinch the doubles point against Texas Tech.



Sheehy and Fine also helped the Wildcats snag the doubles point against UTRGV after cruising to a 6-0 win. After losing his first set to the Vaqueros’ Carlo Izurieta, Sheehy surrendered just one point in the final two sets to earn his first singles win of the spring.



This is Sheehy’s fourth Southland Conference Player of the Week honor. He won this prize three times during the 2019 season on Jan. 30, Feb. 13 and April 16.



Women’s Tennis Player of the Week – Sarah Adams – Sr. – New Braunfels, Texas

Adams was responsible for the team’s lone point against SMU with a straight-set triumph over the Mustangs’ No. 1 Sarai Monarrez Yesaki. Adams and partner Nini Memishishi faltered in their top-line doubles match 6-4. The duo had no issues notching their first in the doubles win column with a 6-1 victory against UTRGV, and Adams won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4 against the Vaqueros’ Katarina Sasaroga.