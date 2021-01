The Houston Texans have bolstered their front office by officially announcing Nick Caserio will be their next general manager.

Caserio comes from New England where he was a coaching assistant, a scout, and an executive for 20 years.

He will make 30 million dollars over the next six years.

The next step for the Texans is finding a head coach as Bill O’Brien was the both the Texans head coach and general manager.