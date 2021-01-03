Texas fires Herman, hires Sarkisian

The Texas Longhorns have fired Tom Herman and have hired Steve Sarkisian to be the new head coach of the program.

The University of Texas has a recent history of taking a chance on a coach and quickly yanking them from their position after a lack of living up to expectation.

After Mack Brown left the Longhorns, Texas took a chance on Charlie Strong.

A loss to Kansas and Strong was out in his third year.

In came Tom Herman in 2017. Four years later, his team smashed Colorado in the Alamo Bowl and will wind up ranked.

Those accolades do not matter, however, because Herman is officially out as head coach.

The Longhorns head coach of the last four years was fired early Saturday morning by Athletic Director Chris Del Conte.

Here is the official statement from the university:

“With our football season coming to a close, our Vice President and Athletics Director, Chris Del Conte, has evaluated the UT program’s strengths and weaknesses and where the program is relative to our goals. While we have made measured progress during the past several years under Tom Herman’s leadership, Chris has recommended to the University President, Jay Hartzell, that UT make a coaching change to get us on track to achieving our ambitious goals. President Hartzell and the Chair of our Board of Regents, Kevin Eltife, concur with this recommendation and have approved the change. We thank coach Herman for his service and dedication to our student-athletes, our program and our university.”

Coach Herman in his four years at Texas went 32-18 with a perfect 4-0 bowl record.

Herman spent his first two years of head coaching with Houston.

His buyout will cost $15.4 million dollars.

Texas has named Herman’s replacement in Alabama Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian was the Head Coach of Washington for five years and USC for two.

He has a 46-35 overall record as a head coach.