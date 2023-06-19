ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The 2023 version of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine is headed to a store near you, but the advance copies are already out.

Starting with the Abilene High Eagles in District 2-5A Division I. Head coach Mike Fullen’s team expected to go back to the playoffs for the 4th year in a row. The Eagles are coming into the season with eight returners on offense and four on defense. Bam Rashaw and Brayden Henry are two of the top returners on offense. The defense needs players to step up, and Fullen is confident they will do that. Abilene High is expected to finish third in the district. Amarillo Tascosa is expected to repeat and Lubbock Cooper is second. Amarillo comes in fourth. Lubbock Coronado, Amarillo Caprock, and Lubbock Monterey are picked out of the playoffs.

The Wylie Bulldogs got things headed in the right direction in 2022 with the District 2-5A Division II championship. The first district title in the Class 5A era. Texas Football expects Wylie to repeat this season. The Bulldogs return nine starters, including big play receiver Braden Regala and interception leader Hayden Wright. Wylie was a surprise to some last year, but no one will be surprised if it happens this season.

Cooper head coach Aaron Roan and his Cougars are riding a 16-year playoff streak. That streak is easily the longest in the Big Country, and Texas Football says it will continue this season with a third place finish. Daniel Bray is back at running back after a stand out sophomore season. He is one of six returners on offense. Quarterback is the biggest question mark on the offensive side of the ball. Sophomore Dycin Davis leads a group of six returning starters on offense.

District 2-5A Division I

1)Ama. Tascosa

2)L. Cooper

3)Abilene High

4)Amarillo

5)L. Coronado

6)Ama. Caprock

7)L. Monterey

District 2-5A Division II

1)Wylie

2)W.F. Rider

3)Cooper

4)Ama. Palo Duro

5)Plainview

6)Lubbock