Texas Football picks ACU to finish 7th in Southland

ACU Wildcats Head Coach Adam Dorrel told Texas Football his team is ready to take the next step in the 2019 season.

Dorrel said that means a conference championship or a berth in the FCS playoffs for the first time.

ACU is loaded with experience players, as 24 players return from 2018 that started at least two games.

Four of those players, Luke Anthony, Kade Parmelly, Jeremiah Chambers, and Jack Gibbens started all eleven of the wildcats games last year.

Anthony topped the 3,000 yard mark in 2018, and he threw at least one touchdown pass in every game.

The running back position is in good hands with Tracy James, Billy McCrary, and Tyrese White all coming back.

Defensively, ACU is hoping to improve on their finish as the 3rd best in total defense in the Southland Conference.

Texas Football magazine says the Wildcats will finish 2019 in 7th place in the conference.

Nicholls State is the favorite, Sam Houston State is picked second, and Central Arkansas is third.

The Southland Conference sent three teams to the playoffs in 2018.