The United Athletic Conference isn’t officially a thing, yet, but the WAC and the ASUN continue their partnership this season. Texas Football Magazine says the ACU Wildcats are going to finish fifth in the conference.

The Wildcats got the fan base hopes up in Keith Patterson’s first season as head coach with a runner-up finish in the WAC. The seven win season was the best since the Wildcats moved up to the FCS level in the NCAA. This year, the roster will look a little different, but some key members are back, including offensive lineman Reese Moore, who Texas Football says is the best in the conference. ACU opens the season on Thursday, August 31, at home against Northern Colorado.

Central Arkansas is expect to win the UAC. Eastern Kentucky and Stephen F. Austin are second and third. Austin Peay is fourth. ACU is picked fifth. Tarleton State, North Alabama, Utah Tech, and Southern Utah are sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth.

