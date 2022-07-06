If any school caught a break when the UIL realigned in February, it was the Brownwood Lions. They go from having to deal with the likes of defending state champion Stephenville and regional power Waco La Vega, to a district who’s best record in 2021 was 7-4, and only one of the four other playoff teams advanced past the first round. The Lions enter 2022 with 17 positions filled with returning starters, and a strong group of players from last season’s junior varsity is ready to take their place on the roster. Sammy Burnett’s Lions are picked to finish second in District 2-4A Division I by Texas Football, but we think they are being underestimated.

Texas Football says Andrews is going to win the District after a trip to the area round of the playoffs in 2021. Lubbock Estacado is next in third place, and Big Spring takes the final playoff berth. San Angelo Lake View is picked 5th.

District 2-4A Div. I

1)Andrews

2)Brownwood

3)L. Estacado

4)Big Spring

5)S.A. Lake View

The Sweetwater Mustangs and Snyder Tigers call District 3-4A Division II home for the next two years. Wichita Falls Hirschi enters the season as the odds on favorite to claim title. The Huskies advanced to the semifinals last year, and most of the starters are back, including USC commit running back A’marion Peterson. Peterson rushed for just over 18-hundred yards and 28 touchdowns in 2021.

Hirschi is the favorite. Greenwood and Graham are picked to finish second and third, and the Snyder Tigers are expected to claim the final playoff berth.

Head coach Wes Wood enters his third season leading the Tigers, and he is faced with a little bit of rebuilding project this year. Texas Football says only nine positions are filled with returning starters from a team that advanced to the regional quarterfinals. There will be a battle for the starting quarterback roll, but that won’t be the only place because only ten letterman are coming back.

The Sweetwater Mustangs are faced with the toughest rebuilding job in the district. Head Russell Lucas has only three positions filled with returners this year. The Mustangs are picked to miss the playoffs for just the second time in the last nine seasons. This year’s battle between Sweetwater and Snyder is likely to determine the final playoff berth in District 3-4A Division II.

District 3-4A Div. II

1)W.F. Hirschi

2)Greenwood

3)Graham

4)Snyder

5)Sweetwater