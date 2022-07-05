A state champion could come from District 4-2A Division I in 2022. The Hawley Bearcats are picked to win the district title, but it’s not going to be easy. Mitch Ables team limped their way to the school’s first ever state championship game appearance in 2021, and most of that team is back to try to get back this season. The skill positions are set with Rodey Hooper at quarterback, Austin Cumpton at linebacker and running back, and Texas Tech commit Diontay Ramon available to do whatever is needed. Texas Football says the Bearcats are young up front on offense and defense.

If Hawley slips up, the Cisco Loboes are going to be right there to take their place. The Loboes are still stinging from the state quarterfinal loss to Hawley last year, and they can’t wait for their shot at the Bearcats in the season finale. 15 positions are filled with returning starters coming into 2022. Hunter Long is back to lead the offense at quarterback for the third year in a row. Long was the leading rusher in the Big Country last year, and he was the Underclassman of the Year.

Olney and Stamford are picked to take the other two playoff positions from the district. Anson, Winters, and Colorado City are fifth, sixth, and seventh.

The Coleman Bluecats are another Big Country team that could end up at AT&T Stadium at the end of December. The Bluecats are coming off an undefeated regular season, and their only loss came to Hawley. 15 positions are filled with returning starters, and the bulk of the contributors on offense and defense are underclassmen. Quarterback Jadin Jackson was a finalist for Underclassman of the Year in 2021, he could win it this year. Here is District 5-2A Division I. Tolar, Hamilton, and Goldthwaite are picked to be the other playoff teams by Texas Football. San Saba, Bangs and De Leon are on the outside looking in.

Now to Class 2A Division II, the Albany Lions are expecting another great season, and Texas Football says they are the best team in the state. Denney Faith’s team is led by quarterback Cole Chapman, who threw for almost 21-hundred yards and ran for another 800 in 2021, is back at quarterback. Faith enters the season with 330 career victories in Albany, and he is poised to move into the top five most successful coaches in Texas high school football history.

The Lions are the district favorite… Roscoe is second. Cross Plains is expected to claim their third playoff spot and Miles is fourth. Hamlin comes in 5th, and Abilene TLCA is sixth in it’s first year of 11-man football.

The District 7-2A race is expected to be won by Windthorst in 2022. Archer City and Seymour are second and third, and the Haskell Indians are picked to claim the fourth and final playoff berth by Texas Football. Petrolia, Electra and Munday are fifth, sixth, and seventh.