We continue our look into Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine’s preseason top 25 for Big Country Schools. We are focused on college football tonight.

The Abilene Christian University Wildcats are first on the list. The Wildcats welcomed in former Texas Tech defensive coordinator Keith Patterson as their new head coach back in December, and big changes in the football program followed. The coaching staff is all new and the roster has a lot of fresh faces as well. Texas Football says the Wildcats are going to finish in the middle of the pack at fourth in the Western Athletic Conference. Stephen F. Austin enters the season as the favorite in the WAC.

Texas Football’s Western Athletic Conference Preseason Prediction

Stephen F. Austin Sam Houston Tarleton Abilene Christian Lamar Utah Tech

Now to the American Southwest Conference. Texas Football says the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys are going to end Mary Hardin-Baylor’s 17-year reign as ASC champions. Head coach Jesse Burleson’s team is loaded with returning starters with ten coming back on offense and defense. Quarterback is the main question mark, who is going to replace Kyle Jones under center?

Now we head down to Brownwood, the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets made a push into the top half of the ASC in 2021, and Texas Football says they will stay there. The Yellow Jackets are picked to finish third in the ASC and won seven games in a season for the first time since 2005 last year. Quarterback Landon McKinney is back to lead the offense and linebackers Peyton Lowe and Dai-Shawn Fisher are back to anchor the defense.

And last but not least, the McMurry Warhawks. Dave Campbell’s says Jordan Neal’s team is ready to move into the top half of the ASC in 2022 at fourth. The defense is expected to improve after giving up 33 points a game last year. Former Howard Payne assistant Will Snyder is the new defensive coordinator. McMurry lost just eight seniors, so most of the team is experienced in ASC play.

Texas Football’s American Southwest Conference Preseason Predictions