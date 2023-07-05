ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Jim Ned Indians enter the as the favorites to win another district championship according to Texas Football Magazine District 3-3A Division I. 2022 was supposed to be a rebuilding season for the Indians, but they won their third straight district title. 25 lettermen return from that team, and fifteen positions are filled with returning starters. Gray Beasley is ready to take over at quarterback.

The Breckenridge Buckaroos are expected to challenge the Indians for the top spot.

The Buckaroos posted their first winning season since 2015, but it was cut short with a loss in the first round of the playoffs. Casey Pearce’s team returns 17 lettermen this year. Cam Escalon is set to be the full-time starting quarterback. He took over late in 2022, and the offense didn’t miss a beat.

Iowa Park is next in third place, and Vernon is picked to finish fourth. A healthy Blake Carr gives Clyde a shot to return to the playoffs in 2023. Bowie is sixth.

District 2-3A Division II is the next stop. The Early Longhorns finished second in district in 2022, and they are picked to be the runner up again this season. Head coach Daniel Price didn’t have to worry about quarterback as long as his son, Jaxyn, was around. He’s gone, so he needs someone to step and take over the offense. In the meantime, expect the Longhorns defense to handle things.

Wall is picked to repeat at district champions. Early is next. Brady is third, and the Ballinger Bearcats are picked to return to the postseason after a rough 2022. The Bearcats only one district game, but an year under Ty Lang’s leadership is expected to help get things turned back around. 14 positions are filled with returning starters.

San Angelo TLCA and Grape Creek are expected to be out of the running as far as the playoffs are concerned.

The Comanche Indians appear to be the class of District 5-3A Division II this season. The Indians are the defending district champions, and they return BCH Sports Underclassman of the Year Sawyer Wilkerson. The junior dominated opponents with 2,600 yards in 2022, and he’s stronger this season. Wilkerson is joined on the offensive side of the ball by six other returning starters and 16 lettermen are back.

Jacksboro is expected to battle Comanche for the crown. Eastland missed the playoffs last year, but they are expected to return in 2023. Bobby Schuman takes over as head coach for James Morton, who resigned in the offseason. Junior Isaiah Hays is back to lead the Mavericks offense at quarterback.

Millsap is picked to finish in 4th place. Merkel plans to have something to say about that, and Dublin is picked sixth.

