Here’s a look at the highlights and scores from the Area Round of the Texas High School Boys Basketball playoffs:

Class 4A:

Argyle 70

Brownwood 27

Class 3A:

Brock 83

Merkel 36

Class 2A:

Cisco 43

Tolar 42

Lipan 60

Hawley 41

Class 1A:

Hermleigh 51

Munday 40

Eula 65

Benjamin 43