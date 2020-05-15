Texas high school coach making people smile with impressions

Before the Covid-19 crisis started, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD football coach Marco Regalado didn’t have a TikTok account, and he was just a football coach.

Since the Covid-19 crisis started, Regalado is a Twitter and TikTok sensation because he can do impressions of football coaches and players in any situation during the day, during practice and during a game.

Regalado said he was motivated by wanting to make people happy.

He said, “I just thought it would be something funny and light-hearted to put out there to give somebody something positive in this time of uncertainty. A one-minute video to take their mind off of it and just laugh.”

And Regalado says there is lots of material when you are in the coaching profession.

“You just see and work with so many characters in the coaching profession,” he said. “You run into them at coaching clinics and you work with them.”

Every coach, the head coach, the coordinators, and the position coaches, are characters in Regalado’s skit, but there are a couple that are his favorites.

Regalado said, “Some of my favorite characters have to be ‘The coach that won’t retire.’ Everybody loves him. He makes a cameo appearance on videos. At the beginning people really liked the defensive coordinator character.”

When asked if the end of the quarantine is going to end the videos, Regalado said he plans to keep it going.

“Because they take so little time to do, the toughest part is coming up with the ideas, but it’s a minute long video.” He added, “I don’t know why I wouldn’t be able to do them. They make so many people happy. So many people enjoy them.”

You can follow Regalado on Twitter @coachregalado. He said his videos have over 3,000,000 views since the Covid-19 crisis started.