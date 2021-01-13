Texas Rangers announce 2021 home game times

Arlington, Texas—The Texas Rangers today announced the club’s 2021 home game times for their second season at Globe Life Field. The schedule features 29 day and 52 night games.

The standard game times will remain the same as 2020 with weekday night games at 7:05 p.m. CT, weekday day games at 1:05 p.m. CT, Saturdays at 6:05 p.m. CT, and Sundays at 1:35 p.m. CT

Texas will start nine of 14 Saturday games at 6:05 p.m. CT The exceptions will be five Saturday starts at 3:05 p.m. CT due to national television schedule restrictions: May 22 vs, Houston, June 5 vs. Tampa Bay, June 19 vs. Minnesota, June 26 vs, Kansas City, and July 10 vs. Oakland. All Sundays will be at 1:35 p.m. except the regular season finale on Sunday, October 3 vs. Cleveland, which will be a Major League Baseball mandated 2:05 p.m. CT start.

The Rangers have 10 weekday day games on the 2021 Globe Life Field schedule, including a 3:05 p.m. start for the home opener on Monday, April 5 vs. Toronto. In addition, there are four Wednesdays and five Thursdays scheduled at 1:05 p.m. CT.

The 29 scheduled home day games would be the most ever in the Rangers’ 50 years in Arlington. The current most is 23 in 2005 and 2019, both at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The club had originally scheduled 23 day games at Globe Life Field in 2020.

All game times are subject to change pending additions in the schedule of national television games. Times for 2020 Rangers’ road games will be announced by each individual home team.