Texas Rangers continue to train in hope for 2020 season

To be or not to be, that is the question for the 2020 MLB season.

The MLBPA is still trying to negotiate with the league on a plan for this year.The most recent proposal was yesterday, a 70-game season with full prorated pay, but it was immediately rejected by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. Still not looking good for the 2020 season.

However, teams are still preparing to play games regardless of what decision is made including the Texas Rangers.

Coaches are urging the players to train and suggest different workouts to them as negotiations for this year continue.

Rangers pitching coach Julio Rangel and hitting coach Luis Ortiz both discussed how their players are training.

Julio Rangel said, “So right now on the 18th, I asked all the pitchers to start ramping up a little bit, start adding a little more intensity to their bullpens. For the starters, start to singulate more of the ups and downs and also a lot of them have been facing hitters as well in their hometowns. So, it’s been just trying to prepare them and get them ready for whenever we get the date that we have to start so that way it’s a little bit easier for us to build them up.”

Luis Ortiz said, “We’ve been asking the guys to hit more off the machine and we’re being able to see some live BP. A lot of the guys even in the places they are, they’re being able to do some of that. They’re preparing, they’re getting ready, I know that some of them are worried about negotiation and all that, but most of them are saying we know it’s inevitable we’re going to play soon and we just have to be ready for the challenge.”