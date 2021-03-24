Texas Rangers exercise option on manager Chris Woodward for 2022

Arlington, Texas—The Texas Rangers today announced that the club has exercised its 2022 option on the contract of manager Chris Woodward.

Woodward signed a three-year contract with a 2022 club option when he was appointed as the 19th full-time manager in Rangers history on November 3, 2018.

“Chris Woodward’s passion, dedication, and total commitment to the Texas Rangers organization has been obvious from his first day on the job,” said President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels. “He provided strong leadership in dealing with the challenges of the 2020 season, and we believe he will be an instrumental part of building a winning culture here in Texas.

“Chris Young and I look forward with working with Woody, the Major League coaching staff, and our entire baseball operations group in 2021 and beyond.”

Woodward has a 100-122 record in his two seasons as Rangers manager. The 44-year-old spent three seasons as third base and infield coach of the Los Angeles Dodgers before coming to Texas.