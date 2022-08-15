Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers today announced that the club has dismissed manager Chris Woodward.

Third base coach Tony Beasley has been named as the team’s interim manager effective with tonight’s game against the Oakland A’s and continuing through the remainder of the 2022 season.

“Chris Young and I had the very difficult task of informing Chris Woodward of our decision today,” said Rangers President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels. “In his tenure as Rangers’ manager, Chris worked tirelessly under what was at times some difficult circumstances. He has been dedicated and passionate in his efforts to improve the on-field performance of the Texas Rangers, and it is greatly appreciated. He has represented the organization with class and dignity.

“We have had extensive discussions over the last several weeks and while the team’s current performance is certainly a big part of this decision, we are also looking at the future. As the Rangers continue to develop a winning culture and put the pieces together to compete for the postseason year in and year out, we felt a change in leadership was necessary at this time.

“On behalf of the entire Texas Rangers organization, we thank Chris and wish him and his family the very best.”

Woodward has a record of 211-287 since being appointed as the 19th full-time manager in club history on November 3, 2018.

Beasley is in his eighth season as a Rangers’ Major League coach since being hired on November 18, 2014 and is the longest tenured member of the staff. The 55-year-old Beasley previously served as a Major League coach for Washington (2006) and Pittsburgh (2008-10) and compiled a 590-472 (.556) record as a minor league manager in eight seasons with the Pirates (2001-05) and Nationals (2011; 2012-13) organizations.