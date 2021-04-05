Texas Rangers open home schedule with a lot of questions

In 2020, the Texas Rangers opened the brand new Globe Life Field on opening day but unfortunately the new ballpark seated no fans because of Covid-19. Fast forward to 2021, today Texas plays their home opener and fans will be in attendance for this game. The Rangers opened the season with a three game series on the road against the Kansas City Royals. The Rangers suffered two losses to start but got into the win column yesterday in the final game winning 7-3. The bats seem to be awake for the Rangers, Joey Gallo hitting .500 with four RBI’s coming into today. Newly acquired Nate Lowe with nine RBI’s and batting .357. It really just comes down to what Texas can do about their pitching staff.

Chris Woodward said, “Yeah, absolutely. We’ve talked about it the last two days. We are going to have to find our inner peace because we’re going to get too excited because a lot of guys haven’t played in front of a full house in a long time. Nobody has. There’s gonna be a ton of energy. There are a lot of players on our team. We got to find a way to calm our emotions. We are going to feed off that they are our fans. We haven’t played in front of our fans in a long time, so to be able to that is super exciting.”

The Rangers welcome the Toronto Blue Jays for their home opener. Toronto starting the year off solid with a 2-1 series victory over the Yankees. It’ll be a challenge for Texas, but they hope to get a boost from their home crowd today.