Texas Rangers to allow outside food beginning June 4

Fans fill the stands at Globe Life Field during the first inning of a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers are set to have the closest thing to a full stadium in pro sports since the coronavirus shutdown more than a year ago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Arlington, TX—The Texas Rangers today announced several updates to the club’s policies and protocols for fans attending games at Globe Life Field during the 2021 season.

The updated policies will be effective beginning Friday, June 4, when the Rangers open a five-game homestand with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The new policies will allow fans to bring outside food into Globe Life Field as long as it is inside a sealed clear gallon sized (or less) plastic bag. Guests will also be permitted bring in a sealed non-flavored water (plastic bottle and under 1 liter). One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted.

In addition, bags and purses that are soft sided and do not exceed the Major League Baseball bag-size requirements of 16” x 16” x 8” may be brought into Rangers’ home games. All backpacks are prohibited, except single-compartment drawstring bags. As has previously been the case, exceptions are for those bags that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children.

All bags are subject to search before entering the ballpark. The complete list of updates fan policies and protocols are listed below.

“We are instituting these revised food/beverage and bag policies for the convenience of our guests,” said Texas Rangers Executive Vice President of Business Operations Rob Matwick. “These policies are the original ones we planned to have for Globe Life Field at the start of the 2020 baseball season prior to the pandemic.

“We do want to remind all of our guests that it remains important to observe our fan policies and protocols so everyone can enjoy a great experience attending Rangers games at Globe Life Field.”

The Rangers will host Tampa Bay on Friday, June 4 at 7:05 p.m., Saturday, June 5 at 3:05 p.m., and Sunday, June 6 at 1:35 p.m. Texas closes the homestand with a two-game series with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, June 8 at 7:05 p.m. and Wednesday, June 9 at 1:05 p.m.

Tickets for the Rays and Giants series, and all 2021 home games can be purchased at texasrangers.com, by calling 972.RANGERS, and at the Globe Life Field box office located at the Southeast entrance of the park. For all home games, the Rangers are making certain locations of Globe Life Field “Distanced Seating” sections, with tickets sold in pods of two and four seats to allow for more space between occupied seats.

GUEST POLICIES AND PROTOCOLS FOR ALL 2021 TEXAS RANGERS GAMES

AT GLOBE LIFE FIELD

• Masks are recommended for all fans except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats. That includes all concourse areas and when entering Globe Life Field.

• Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the ballpark.

• Globe Life Field is cashless. All tickets will be digital and only credit cards are accepted at concession stands and retail locations.

• Safe distancing is encouraged in concession lines and retail locations.

• Outside food is allowed inside of Globe Life Field as long as it is inside a sealed clear gallon sized (or less) plastic bag. Guests may also bring in a sealed non-flavored water (plastic bottle and under 1 liter). One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted. Additional considerations will be made for dietary concerns and infants.

• All bags and purses must be soft sided and not exceed the Major League Baseball bag-size requirements of 16” x 16” x 8” All backpacks are prohibited, except single-compartment drawstring bags. Exceptions are for those bags that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children. All bags are subject to search before entering the ballpark.

For more information, please go to texasrangers.com or call 972RANGERS.