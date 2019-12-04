Texas Rangers unveil 2020 uniforms

Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers today unveiled new uniforms and a new secondary logo as the team prepares to move to Globe Life Field for the 2020 season.

The unveiling took place at Live! by Loews-Arlington, TX with Rangers manager Chris Woodward and players Willie Calhoun, Shin-Soo Choo, Delino DeShields, Joey Gallo, and Jose Trevino participating.

The Rangers will have three home jerseys, two road jerseys, and a new spring training jersey beginning in 2020. The primary home white jersey will feature the return of the script “Rangers” on the front for the first time since 1993. It will also mark the first time that “Rangers’ has appeared on the home jersey front in any font since 2008.In addition, the club is introducing a “power blue” alternate home uniform that will be worn for Sunday games in 2020 and also features the script “Rangers” on the front.

The new secondary logo will feature a white block “TX” outlined with the State of Texas. It will be utilized on the front of the 2020 blue spring training jersey as well as other branding applications. The Rangers’ primary circle “T” logo remains unchanged.

Information on each of the new uniforms:

PRIMARY HOME: White jersey with blue and red piping on sleeves. “Rangers” in blue script lettering with red outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in blue with red outline on back of jersey. White pants with blue and red piping. Can be worn with all blue cap with white block “T” and red outline and blue belts/socks OR all red cap with white block “T” and blue outline and red belts/socks.

ALTERNATE HOME (To be worn on Friday games): Red jersey with blue and red piping on sleeves. “TEXAS” in white block lettering with blue outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in white with blue outline on back of jersey. White pants with blue and red piping. Red cap with “TX” in white block lettering and blue outline and blue bill and button. Red belts and socks (“TX” logo).

ALTERNATE HOME (To be worn on Sunday games): Powder blue jersey with blue and red piping on sleeves. “Rangers” in white script lettering with red outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in white with red outline on back of jersey. Powder blue pants with blue, white, and red piping. Powder blue cap with “T” in white block lettering and red outline and blue bill and button. Blue belts and socks.

PRIMARY ROAD: Gray jersey with blue, white, and red piping on sleeves. “TEXAS” in blue block lettering with red and white outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in blue with red and white outline on back of jersey. Gray pants with blue, white, and red piping. All blue cap with white block “T” and red outline. Blue belts and socks.

ALTERNATE ROAD: Blue jersey with powder blue, white, and red piping on sleeves. “TEXAS” in white block lettering with red outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in blue with red and white outline on back of jersey. Gray pants with blue, white and red piping. All blue cap with white block “T” and red outline. Blue belts and socks (“TX” logo).

SPRING TRAINING: Blue jersey with powder blue, white and red piping on sleeves. New secondary “TX” logo on left front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in white with red outline on back of jersey. White pants with blue and red piping. Blue cap with block “T” containing red, white, and blue design with red bill and button. Blue belts and socks.

All six of the jerseys will feature the Texas flag patch on the left sleeve with all five regular season jerseys also including the Globe Life Field Inaugural Season patch on the right sleeve. The Rangers have also updated the outline for the names and numbers on the back of each jersey to a drop shadow design. Nike will be the official manufacturer of Major League Baseball uniforms for the first time in 2020.

Merchandise with the new uniform designs, including jerseys and caps, is now on sale at the Grand Slam Gift Shop at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

TEXAS RANGERS UNIFORM NOTES

–The 2020 uniforms mark the first changes in the Rangers’ uniforms since 2014, when the color black of the block “TEXAS” lettering on the jersey fronts was removed. Prior to that change, the last uniform alteration was in 2009.

–The Rangers wore the script “Rangers” lettering on their white jersey fronts from 1984-93.

–This is the first time that the Rangers have had any type of powder blue home uniform. The club wore powder blue jerseys and pants as its primary road uniform from 1975-82.

–The only previous era in which the Rangers featured any type of State of Texas logo was from 1982-93. In 1982-83, the Rangers’ primary logo was a red “TR” and baseball that were designed in a solid blue State of Texas outline. The “TR” was replaced by “Rangers” in script lettering from 1984-93.